Mahalo to the city and our island artists for painting the ubiquitous and unsightly utility boxes around Kailua (“Traffic boxes in Kailua transformed into art,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 5). You’ve made them beautiful with your talent and time.

Now we’ll all have something nice to see at traffic lights and street corners as we wait for green lights and walk signs to move us along about our day.

Mark Ayers

Kailua

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.