Hawaii News

Police identify 2 in Kauai murder-suicide

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:36 p.m.

A 50-year-old Kauai man killed his 48-year-old girlfriend by stabbing her in the upper thigh, then killed himself using the same method. Read more

