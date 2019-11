Baseball and politics are games with players who are winners or losers. Kurt is definitely a winner. Read more

Hawaii’s athletes (teams and individuals) on the national and international stage have always brought pride to the state. They have displayed aloha, humbleness and dignity, and Kurt Suzuki has been among them.

Actively rooting against anyone or anything is hateful, self-centered and undignified.

Baseball and politics are games with players who are winners or losers. Kurt is definitely a winner.

William Pieper

Kapahulu

