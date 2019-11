Is the Washington Nationals’ catcher Kurt Suzuki so uninformed, ignorant or uncaring that he would wear a MAGA cap at the White House? Read more

Is the Washington Nationals’ catcher Kurt Suzuki so uninformed, ignorant or uncaring that he would wear a MAGA cap at the White House (“Kurt Suzuki catching flak for his political play,” Star-Advertiser, Ferd Lewis, Nov. 5)?

Doesn’t Suzuki know that the MAGA slogan represents President Donald Trump’s disdain and disrespect for people of color, women, the disabled, the environment and our planet? I used to be a fan of Kurt Suzuki, but not anymore.

Jojo Nagata

Mililani

