Our mayor and members of the City Council want to sue fossil-fuel companies for allegedly covering up the ill effects of burning fossil fuels. These ill effects caused damages to the taxpayers of the state of Hawaii. As such, the fossil fuel companies need to pay up. Makes sense, right?

Our elected officials continue to allow Hawaiian Electric Co. to burn fossil fuel for electricity. And what about H-POWER? Are we to believe burning trash, including plastics and all kinds of other materials, doesn’t harm the environment?

Should Mayor Kirk Caldwell be held liable for damages? Should Hawaiian Electric be sued by the city for not immediately putting an end to burning fossil fuels? Should I be liable for damages when I fill up my car’s tank? If we all know what burning fossil fuels does, and we all continue to consume those fossil fuels, is it really the fossil fuel industry we should blame?

Michael Ronald

Hawaii Kai

