Whistleblower in rail lawsuit alleges retaliation by Nan exec | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Whistleblower in rail lawsuit alleges retaliation by Nan exec

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:36 p.m.

Last month, a former in-house counsel for Nan Inc. sued the company alleging he was fired after warning Nan executives not to conduct illegal activity relating to the $9.2 billion Honolulu rail project. Read more

