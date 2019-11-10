comscore Sacred Hearts, Baldwin claim state cheerleading titles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sacred Hearts, Baldwin claim state cheerleading titles

  • By Nick Abramo nabramo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 p.m.

Three teams finished within 1.25 points of each other, but it was Sacred Hearts climbing to the top of the ladder for the third year in a row Saturday at the Zippy’s/HHSAA Cheerleading State Championships at Blaisdell Arena. Read more

