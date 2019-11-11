comscore Letter: Suzuki’s White House appearance praised | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Suzuki’s White House appearance praised

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Way to go, Kurt Suzuki, one of Hawaii’s great baseball players in the major leagues. I loved your White House visit (“Kurt Suzuki catching flak for his political play,” Star-Advertiser, Ferd Lewis, Nov. 5). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Personal choices won’t be enough

Scroll Up