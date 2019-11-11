Letter: Wind turbines in Kahuku irresponsible

I have watched some of the most upstanding members of my community get arrested, returning to their jobs the next morning. Men and women who have clean records and clean hands; the most respected and loved. Read more

Our renewable energy goals have set a precedent for other states, but there are no parameters or protections in place for the rural communities that will shoulder this burden.

Why is there such an uproar against wind energy in Kahuku? Wind energy is irresponsible energy for an island already overloaded with failing infrastructure. We are the extinction capital of the world for wildlife.

It is irresponsible to erect 568-foot-tall industrial turbines 750 feet from farm dwellings, 1,648 feet from a residential community and 1,750 feet from an elementary school. Green energy is important but when it is executed irresponsibly, it has become greed energy. That is what we are up against.

Joshua Kaina

Kahuku

