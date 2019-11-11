A day to honor our veterans

On this Veterans Day, take time to honor all American men and women who have dedicated years to serving this country as military personnel. For many, the years following that service can be challenging. Read more

On this Veterans Day, take time to honor all American men and women who have dedicated years to serving this country as military personnel. For many, the years following that service can be challenging.

According to Hawaii’s U.S. Vets office, which serves nearly 1,000 homeless and at-risk veterans throughout the state, on any given night, some 500 to 600 veterans on Oahu are homeless. The nonprofit provides struggling veterans with housing for up to two years, as well as other supportive services.

Time to let go of Deedy case

Things did not go the prosecution’s way in the case of Special Agent Christopher Deedy — neither in the first trial for the shooting death of Kollin Elderts in Waikiki, nor the second.

That does not mean a third trial is warranted, even though the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has said the state can try again, this time on assault charges.

Eight years have passed since that tragedy. Perhaps local prosecutors will decide that enough is enough. Much of the public can certainly hope that they will.