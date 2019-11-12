comscore Letter: Allow Airbnb to collect vacation rental taxes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Allow Airbnb to collect vacation rental taxes

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Circuit Court ruling allowing the state to obtain from rental platforms the identities of hosts and income information is significant, since such documentation is essential to obtaining back taxes (“Judge approves state subpoena for Airbnb records,” Star- Advertiser, Nov. 7). Read more

