Letter: Allow Airbnb to collect vacation rental taxes

The Circuit Court ruling allowing the state to obtain from rental platforms the identities of hosts and income information is significant, since such documentation is essential to obtaining back taxes (“Judge approves state subpoena for Airbnb records,” Star- Advertiser, Nov. 7).

However, the time is ripe to accept Airbnb’s offer to assume tax collector responsibilities going forward. Requiring platforms, including Expedia and HomeAway, to collect taxes would ease the burden on regulators who monitor host compliance.

Mary A. Wilkowski

Pacific Heights

