Letter: Create endowment to maintain playground

Regarding the proposed “accessible” playground, whose location is now in play between Ala Moana Regional Park or Kakaako Waterfront Park (“Caldwell reaffirms support for Ala Moana playground,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 8): Lots to opine about here, but I’ll stick to one point. When is a gift not a gift? When you can’t afford to maintain it. The donors of this park must go beyond delivering it “for free” to the city. They must create a fund whose interest income will pay for maintenance and replacement in perpetuity (aka an endowment).

Do that and I’m prepared to see the playground as a plus.

Elisa Johnston

Makiki

