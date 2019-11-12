Letter: Create endowment to maintain playground

Regarding the proposed “accessible” playground, whose location is now in play between Ala Moana Regional Park or Kakaako Waterfront Park (“Caldwell reaffirms support for Ala Moana playground,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 8): Lots to opine about here, but I’ll stick to one point. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.