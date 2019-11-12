Cartaino, Viney receive PacWest honors

Chaminade men’s basketball’s Tyler Cartaino was named the PacWest Player of the Week and Hawaii Pacific’s Lachlan Viney was named the PacWest Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week on Monday for their performances in the PacWest/GNAC Challenge. Read more

Chaminade men’s basketball’s Tyler Cartaino was named the PacWest Player of the Week and Hawaii Pacific’s Lachlan Viney was named the PacWest Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week on Monday for their performances in the PacWest/GNAC Challenge.

Cartaino helped guide the Silverswords to season-opening wins at the Challenge in Anchorage, Ak., last weekend. He averaged 20.5 points, five rebounds and four assists, earning the Challenge’s Most Outstanding Player award.

This marks Cartaino’s first career conference weekly honor.

Viney averaged 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 assists in the tournament, while shooting 56.3% from the floor.

Hilo volleyball takes down Biola

Bria Beale and Emily Wade both had 15 kills as the Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team (19-6, 14-3 PacWest) took down Biola 25-27, 25-20, 13-25, 26-24, 15-13 on Monday in La Mirada, Calif.

Raegan Tjepkema led the Eagles (13-12, 10-7 PacWest) with 18 kills and three blocks.

>> The Chaminade women’s volleyball team came up short against conference-leading Azusa Pacific in four sets, 25-14, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19, in Azusa, Calif on Monday.

The Silverswords (19-6, 13-4 PacWest) were led by Emma Taecklenburg with 15 kills and Claire Zanon, who added 11.

Aliyah Morrison led the Cougars (22-4, 16-2 PacWest) with 12 kills.

>> Perla Escobar had 11 kills as the Hawaii Pacific women’s volleyball team (17-8, 13-4 PacWest) fell to Point Loma 25-21, 25-17, 21-25, 25-15 on Monday in San Diego.

Madie Fox led the Sea Lions (17-9, 13-5 PacWest) with 13 kills.