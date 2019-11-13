Letter: Questions remain after OHA decision on Akina

Whether or not the Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustees actually apologize to Keli‘i Akina (“Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ Keli‘i Akina demands apology from fellow trustees,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 10), the questions he is raising about the lack of transparency still need to be answered.

Why are the other OHA trustees stalling on the independent audit? What are they attempting to conceal from the public and why?

Harvey Harlowe Hukari

Kaimuki

