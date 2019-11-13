Letter: Questions remain after OHA decision on Akina

Whether or not the Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustees actually apologize to Keli‘i Akina (“Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ Keli‘i Akina demands apology from fellow trustees,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 10), the questions he is raising about the lack of transparency still need to be answered. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.