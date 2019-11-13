comscore Letter: Questions remain after OHA decision on Akina | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Questions remain after OHA decision on Akina

Whether or not the Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustees actually apologize to Keli‘i Akina (“Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ Keli‘i Akina demands apology from fellow trustees,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 10), the questions he is raising about the lack of transparency still need to be answered. Read more

