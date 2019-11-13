comscore Letter: Too risky to proceed with city’s P3 projects | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Too risky to proceed with city’s P3 projects

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Mahalo for publishing Joe Kent’s article on Honolulu P3 (public-private partnerships) and our debt limits (“Honolulu P3s could violate debt limits,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Nov. 10). It was very insightful. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Novel approaches already at work in tackling mental illness

Scroll Up