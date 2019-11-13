Letter: Too risky to proceed with city’s P3 projects

Mahalo for publishing Joe Kent’s article on Honolulu P3 (public-private partnerships) and our debt limits (“Honolulu P3s could violate debt limits,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Nov. 10). It was very insightful.

Ever since P3s surfaced as a mechanism to advance projects, I have feared that finger-pointing among “partners” will occur whenever defects, cost overruns or liabilities are exposed, with great expense incurred for the legal system to sort it out.

Further, if the private partner fails, who will be on the hook to finish and maintain the project or clean up the mess? The taxpayers, of course.

Kent’s cogent argument that P3s could violate our debt limits should slam on the brakes.

Kathee Hoover LeBuse

Kalihi Valley

