Accused shooter says he needed to defend himself

Richard M. Obrero is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Starsky Willy of Honolulu. Read more

The 50-year-old Kalihi man charged with murder in the shooting a 16-year-old boy told officers, “I needed to defend myself,” according to court documents filed by Honolulu police.

Richard M. Obrero stood before Judge Melanie May on Tuesday for his initial appearance at Honolulu District Court on a second-degree murder charge in the death of 16-year-old Starsky Willy of Honolulu.

Prosecutors also charged Obrero with attempted first-degree murder, three counts of attempted second- degree murder and one count of a firearm-related offense. His bail is set at $1 million.

The shooting occurred late Thursday night at Obrero’s property at 2401 Kula Kolea Drive. His property abuts Kalihi Valley Homes, a housing complex managed by the Hawaii Public Housing Authority.

About two hours prior to the shooting, police said, a burglary report was made after Obrero told officers he had seen four males in his home and that they were last seen fleeing to the public housing complex.

Police responded to another call from the Obreros just after 11:05 p.m. Thursday. Obrero’s wife said her husband told her that the males who had burglarized their home earlier had returned after they jumped over the fence between the Obreros’ home and the housing complex, according to court documents filed Tuesday that detail the shooting.

Obrero’s wife stayed inside the house while her husband went outside. She told police she then heard multiple gunshots. When her husband came back, he allegedly told his wife he shot one of the males, the documents say.

When responding officers arrived, Obrero’s wife told police people were shooting at their house. Police entered the house and saw Richard Obrero wearing a bulletproof vest. He allegedly told police, “They shooting at me. They’re shooting my house.”

Police could hear what sounded like small pellets either from a BB or airsoft gun hitting the side of the home.

Police saw multiple males crouched behind vehicles in the housing complex. After being ordered to step away from the vehicles, one of the males yelled that Obrero shot his friend, police said.

Willy sustained a gunshot wound to his torso and was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Obrero gave officers a semi-automatic pistol and said, “I needed to defend myself,” according to police.

Three other males who claimed Obrero shot at them did not sustain any injuries.