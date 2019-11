Just a few years ago consumers said no to the chemical industry’s overuse of chemicals applied to our foods. Look at the size of the organic food industry today. Read more

Just a few years ago consumers said no to the chemical industry’s overuse of chemicals applied to our foods. Look at the size of the organic food industry today.

We now need a way to say no to products bearing a carbon footprint. We could shop for items verified as carbon-neutral or carbon-free with regard to growth, production, shipping and marketing.

We don’t need to worsen our climate crisis by buying carbon-rich products on Black Friday. How about making every Friday a White Friday — a 4F movement — Fossil Fuel Free Fridays?

Greta Thunberg would love it!

William Metzger

Manoa

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.