Mahalo to Shimmick/Traylor/Granite (STG) for flying that very large American flag near Middle Street.

It is always a warm feeling to see our flag blowing in the wind without restraint. Seeing the flag should cause everyone to give thanks to our veterans for all of their service and sacrifice for more than 200 years.

Leonard Leong

Manoa

