ExtraFamily: Hawaii Regional Scholastic Art Awards, Family Sunday highlights Makahiki

CONTEST SEEKS LOCAL ARTWORK

There is no shortage of artistic talent among Hawaii’s young people, and the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts is encouraging youth artists to submit their work for the 2020 Hawaii Regional Scholastic Art Awards.

The competition, presented by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, is open to grades 7 to 12.

Artists can choose from among 18 traditional and new-school categories, including architecture and industrial design, ceramics and glass, digital art, fashion, jewelry, painting and video game design.

The artwork must be submitted digitally and will be judged by local experts.

Top submissions will be awarded the Golden Key, which will qualify the artists for a national competition, and the Silver Key.

These works also will be displayed at the Hawaii State Art Museum from Feb. 14 to March 14.

“There is a very high quality of work,” said Mamiko Carroll, public information officer for the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts. “The exhibit is popular with museum visitors. They are impressed with the high quality of art work and see the perception of young people.”

2020 HAWAII REGIONAL SCHOLASTIC ART AWARDS

Open to students grades 7 to 12

>> When: Online competition runs through Dec. 12

>> Cost: Free

>> Info: artandwriting.org/affiliate/HI001A

MUSEUM-GOERS CAN WEAVE, DANCE, HEAR STORIES

The Honolulu Museum of Art’s Family Sunday event will focus on Hawaiian culture to coincide with Makahiki — the ancient Hawaiian New Year festival.

That means hula lessons, a lauhala weaving workshop and Hawaiian storytelling will be on tap at the museum on Beretania Street and Spalding House in Makiki Heights.

The halau from the Still & Moving Center will lead kahiko (ancient) and auana (modern) hula lessons.

Those who want to take home a souvenir can attend a lauhala weaving workshop and learn to make stars, fish and bookmarks. Other craft activities include making a constellation wheel, ribbon lei (at right) and kapa print tote bag using an ohe kapala (bamboo stamp) to decorate the bags.

Plus, Nancy Kulp will read Hawaiian stories at Spalding House.

Hungry families can hit the museum’s coffee bar for kid-friendly items such as grilled cheese sandwiches, hot dogs and juice.

HONOLULU MUSEUM OF ART FAMILY SUNDAY

>> Where: Honolulu Museum of Art, 900 S. Beretania St.; Spalding House, 2411 Makiki Heights Drive (free shuttle service available)

>> When: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday

>> Cost: Free

>> Info: 532-8700, honolulumuseum.org