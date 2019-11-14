Man charged in armored car robbery, burglaries and auto theft

Prosecutors charged today a 25-year-old man for robbing an armored vehicle, and burglarizing two houses in Catlin Park Naval Housing and stealing a vehicle.

Jacob Mariano was charged with second-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree burglary and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

His bail was set at $40,000.

A complaint filed today in Honolulu District Court said Mariano robbed on Tuesday a Security Armored Car vehicle, and used force against a man to overcome resistance.

A news report said witnesses saw him snatch the bag of money before the guard could lock it up while at the McDonald’s at Nimitz Highway and Koapaka Street.

Mariano grabbed it out of the hands of the guard, who is in his late 60s, and tried to hang onto it. Another guard was in the vehicle, Hawaii News Now reported. Mariano then jumped over a fence on to Dewert Lane.

One man told Hawaii News Now he chased the suspect.

Other complaints, also filed Thursday, say Mariano also burglarized on Tuesday two houses on Dewert Lane in Catlin Park Naval Housing.

At one home, he allegedly stole a vehicle, a complaint says.

HNN also reported that sources said a bag of cash was found wrapped in a shirt and stashed in a nearby backyard, and that police arrested Mariano when he came back looking for money.

Mariano may be sentenced to a mandatory minimum imprisonment period without the possibility of parole because of the age of a victim.