Versatile 6-6 standout basketball guard finalizes University of Hawaii commitment

Soon after being hired as Hawaii assistant basketball coach, Chris Gerlufsen speed-dialed two “619” phone numbers.

The first call was to Beon Ja Riley, one of the top prospects in San Diego. The second was to Steve Wade, an AAU and Cathedral Catholic High coach who has served as Riley’s mentor since his father died when he was 7.

That began a recruiting process that culminated in Riley’s signed commitment with the Rainbow Warriors on Wednesday.

“I made it official,” Riley said. “I’m very excited.”

Wade said: “This is a big, big pickup for Hawaii. … He’s a team-first guy. His teammates are going to welcome him. How can you not welcome a guy who’s 6-6, 235, and doesn’t have to demand the ball, and is all about winning and playing defense?”

After signing the letter of intent during a ceremony at Cathedral Catholic, Riley called an uncle who lives in Hawaii. “He was very happy,” Riley said. “He started crying.”

Riley then texted UH point guard Drew Buggs. They have the potential to share the backcourt during the 2020-21 season.

Riley has the ball-handling skills of a point guard, the accuracy of a wing, and the bulk to play the post. “I’m not labeling myself as anything,” Riley said. “A true guard does whatever he can to get his teammates open and score the ball at a high level. It’s really a team game. I have to do my best to get everybody involved to be successful.”

Riley was named San Diego County’s Freshman of the Year in 2016. He was selected to the All-Metro League first team as a Mater Dei Catholic High freshman and sophomore. When his mother changed jobs last year, Riley transferred to Cathedral Catholic. The California Interscholastic Federation determined Riley needed to sit out last season in accordance with transfer rules.

Out of sight but not out of Gerlufsen’s thoughts, UH made a strong push for Riley. “It was fortuitous for Hawaii that he lost his junior year,” Wade said. “If he didn’t lose his junior year, it would have been almost impossible for them to pick him up.”

After visiting UH, Riley said: “It was the best fit for me.”

Gerlufsen added: “He’s a hoopster. He eats, sleeps, and breathes basketball. He comes from an unbelievable family, a hard-working mom. He gets it. It’s hard to put the intangibles into guys, but he has the intangibles you look for in a player. I think he’s going to be a future leader. We’re super high on him.”