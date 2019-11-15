Prep football: Division II first round

The Big Island Interscholastic Federation Division II champion Warriors (10-3) host this opening-round battle with the OIA D-II runner-up Rough Riders (9-2). The winner will advance to the semifinal round and play top seed Lahainaluna on Nov. 23 at Sue Cooley Stadium on Maui. Read more

Roosevelt vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii

Saturday, 7 p.m. At Kamehameha-Hawaii

The Big Island Interscholastic Federation Division II champion Warriors (10-3) host this opening-round battle with the OIA D-II runner-up Rough Riders (9-2). The winner will advance to the semifinal round and play top seed Lahainaluna on Nov. 23 at Sue Cooley Stadium on Maui.

Coach Kui Kahooilihala’s Roosevelt squad has been idle since losing to Kaimuki 27-24 in the league title game on Oct. 26. Sky Ogata’s transformation from an option run-first playmaker to a run-and-shoot slinger has been successful. Ogata has passed for 2,490 yards and 22 touchdowns. He has completed 187 of 282 attempts with 13 picks.

Ogata hasn’t forgotten how to pick up first downs with his feet, either. He has rushed for 219 yards and one TD, but the pressure is off. Roosevelt has relied on a stable of productive running backs led by Myka Kukahiwa (438 yards, 11 TDs).

Former St. Francis two-sport athlete Chase Akana has 34 receptions for 665 yards and seven TDs. Scott Chung (47, 493, six), Devin Naihe (35, 420, one) and Brandon Teixeira (21, 240, one) have also been productive.

One of the wild cards for Roosevelt is Shepherd Kekahuna, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound safety/linebacker who is utilized on offense as a running back and receiver.

Shaun Perry is in his first year as KS-Hawaii’s head coach. The Warriors were 9-0 against BIIF D-II competition. The only losses on the ledger were against ‘Iolani (47-10), Hilo (54-10) and Kapaa (47-0).

Perry has seen some interesting looks by Roosevelt’s defense, which can line up with a three-down-linemen look, or four. Season-ending injuries to cornerback Josh Maikui and safety Aalona Monteilh have forced Roosevelt to adjust.

KS-Hawaii’s young roster has a solid base in its offensive line, Perry noted.

Michael Perry and Koby Tabuyo-Kahele combined for 2,007 passing yards and 24 TDs. Izayah Chartrand-Penera (28 catches, 600 yards, eight TDs) leads the receivers.

The offense had its way in the BIIF, blanking Hawaii Prep 16-0 in the league final two weeks ago. The rest of the D-II slate is comprised of programs that were in eight-man football a year ago. KS-Hawaii’s closest margin of victory against them was a 26-0 win at Kohala.

Defensively, the Warriors have tough players like linebacker Wilde Germano.

“He’s our main defensive leader,” Perry said.

KS-Hawaii lost to Kaimuki 28-27 in last year’s opening round.

Roosevelt won its first-round game last year against Pac-Five 20-7, then lost at Lahainaluna 48-10 in the semifinals.