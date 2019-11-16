Letters: TMT could make great discoveries; Queen Kapiolani Garden needs help; Hawaiian Air should share profits

This observation by a lesser telescope shows the potential knowledge that may come from TMT; Many plants are dead or sickly at Queen Kapiolani Garden; Hawaiian Airlines celebrates its 90th anniversary. Read more

TMT could make great discoveries

Recently at the University of Liège in Belgium, researchers watched the universe when it was only a few billion years old, using the VLT telescope in Chile.

Observations recorded the light from quasars and reconstructed the alignment of the black holes at their cores. Results showed that the rotation axes of 19 quasars were parallel even though separated by several billion light years. This remarkable observation by a lesser telescope than the Thirty Meter Telescope is an indication of the potential knowledge that could be derived from it on Mauna Kea.

Shouldn’t the direct descendents of the Polynesians who voyaged for enormous ocean distances guided by the stars to reach Hawaii be proud of this?

Ronald Nagy

Waialae-Kahala

Queen Kapiolani Garden needs help

On Nov. 12, I walked through Queen Kapiolani Garden off Monsarrat Avenue. It was sad to see the condition of this potentially beautiful garden with a mix of native and introduced trees and shrubs, and in such a great location.

Many plants are dead or sickly, and the plant identification signs are missing, broken, or wrongly placed. Trash is prevalent and it has a general unkempt appearance. It badly needs attention.

Glenn Metzler

Palolo

Hawaiian Air should share profits

Hawaiian Airlines celebrates its 90th anniversary on the backs of the flight attendants. The company talks about its profits, but the flight attendants are the face of the company and have not had a pay increase in three years.

Let’s share some of that profit.

Maria Zimmer

Diamond Head

