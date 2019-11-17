comscore Good Neighbor Fund helps those in need during holiday season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Good Neighbor Fund helps those in need during holiday season

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The 2019 holiday season is right around the corner, signaling the start of the annual Good Neighbor Fund fundraising campaign to help hundreds of in-need individuals and families enjoy the holidays and get back on their feet. Read more

