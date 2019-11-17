comscore Chaminade, Hilo women’s volleyball teams win in California | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade, Hilo women’s volleyball teams win in California

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team defeated Biola on Saturday in La Mirada, Calif., ending its five-match losing streak. The Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team took down Concordia on Saturday in Irvine, Calif. Read more

Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa out for rest of the year after suffering hip injury
Television and radio - Nov. 17, 2019

