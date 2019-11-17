Chaminade, Hilo women’s volleyball teams win in California

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team defeated Biola on Saturday in La Mirada, Calif., ending its five-match losing streak. The Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team took down Concordia on Saturday in Irvine, Calif. Read more

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team defeated Biola 25-21, 17-25, 25-15, 25-22 on Saturday in La Mirada, Calif., ending its five-match losing streak.

Emma Tecklenburg led the ’Swords (20-8, 14-6 PacWest) with 17 kills, moving her into second in Chaminade’s career kills list with 1,270. Terri Bertulfo (1990-94) still sits at the top spot with 1,477.

Sabrina Winslow led the Eagles (14-13, 11-8 PacWest) with 10 kills.

>> The Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team took down Concordia on Saturday in Irvine, Calif., 25-21, 9-25, 25-21, 25-14.

Bria Beale led the Vulcans (21-7, 16-4 PacWest) with 11 kills and eight digs. Emily Wade added 10 kills.

Patience O’Neal led the Eagles (16-11, 10-9) with 11 kills.

>> The Hawaii Pacific women’s volleyball team was swept by Azusa Pacific on Saturday in Azusa, Calif., 25-23, 25-16, 25-21.

Perla Scobar led the Sharks (17-11, 13-7 PacWest) with 12 kills and one block. Julianne Miller led the Cougars (24-4, 18-2 PacWest) with 12 kills and Katarina Radisic added 10.

Hilo men’s hoops loses to Western Oregon

Jordan Graves had 21 points, going 4-for-5 from the 3-point line, but the Vulcans (1-1) fell to Western Oregon 74-69 on Saturday in Monmouth, Ore.

Dalven Brushier led the Wolves to their first win with 21 points and five rebounds.

>> The Chaminade women’s basketball team came up short against Minnesota Crookston 68-65 on Saturday in the final night of the Malika Sports Oahu Thanksgiving Classic at St. Francis’ Gym.

Ellyonna Bankofier led the ’Swords (0-3) with 17 points and four rebounds.

Kylie Post led the Golden Eagles (1-3) with 14 points.