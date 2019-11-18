comscore HMSA, Kaiser lower premiums on Obamacare plans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

HMSA, Kaiser lower premiums on Obamacare plans

  • By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:25 p.m.

Hawaii Medical Service Association is lowering health insurance rates on Jan. 1 for individuals covered under the federal Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, by an average 3.3%, but is increasing rates by 2.5% for those covered under small businesses. Read more

Previous Story
Kauai woman washed away during flash flood found with head injury

Scroll Up