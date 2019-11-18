comscore Camel, cow, donkey found roaming together along Kansas road | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Camel, cow, donkey found roaming together along Kansas road

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 3:48 p.m.
  • COURTESY GODDARD POLICE A camel, donkey and a cow were found roaming together along a road near Goddard, Kan., on Sunday. After police asked for help over social media, authorities have learned the animals belonged to an employee of the nearby Tanganyika Wildlife Park.

GODDARD, Kan. >> Authorities discovered a camel, a cow and a donkey roaming together along a Kansas road in a grouping reminiscent of a Midwestern Christmas Nativity scene.

The Goddard Police Department asked for help Sunday in locating the owners of the “three friends traveling together (towards a Northern star).”

Police said in a Facebook post that if they couldn’t find the owners, they would be “halfway toward a live Nativity this Christmas season.”

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Meyers says the animals belong to an employee of the nearby Tanganyika Wildlife Park.

One person who replied to the Facebook post inquired, “Are there 3 wise looking men near?” Another speculated that they “may lead you to the Second Coming.”

Goddard is about 15 miles west of Wichita.

