comscore Kokua Line: Boost personal security online to help avoid holiday scam surge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Boost personal security online to help avoid holiday scam surge

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:18 p.m.

Question: I got a strange phone call where a person claiming to be my grandchild was on the line with another person. They said my grandchild had a serious problem and needed money ASAP. Read more

Previous Story
Column: VPNs are not just for hackers anymore

Scroll Up