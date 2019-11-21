Letters: Kahuku wind farm is too big; Sending aloha to Tagovailoa; Filter media reports

This wind farm has been fought against for 10 years and is too big, too close; Tua Tagovailoa’s season-ending injury is not only heartbreaking to Alabama Crimson Tide fans, but also to all of us here at home; Today’s media is not the same fair, objective and unbiased media it once was. Read more

Kahuku wind farm is simply too big, too close

Thank you for continuing to cover the situation in Kahuku about the wind farm protests. This environmental injustice must not be ignored, and I and many others appreciate being kept privy on the situation through updated news articles.

I recently visited Kahuku Elementary School out of curiosity and noted that the buildings are covered in solar panels, set in an idyllic little bit of paradise. Sadly the construction of 562-foot wind turbines, only one-third of a mile away, will affect the keiki and their playgrounds with shadow flicker and sound.

Money for a community center is promised to make up for the hardship, but no amount of money is worth what is being done in Kahuku’s backyard. We need green energy, I agree, but solar is a better option for Hawaii.

This wind farm has been fought against for 10 years and is too big, too close. Again, thank you for covering this ongoing issue.

Kari Matadobra

Kaneohe

Sending aloha to injured Tagovailoa in Alabama

Tua Tagovailoa’s season-ending injury is not only heartbreaking to Alabama Crimson Tide fans, but also to all of us here at home. Yet in this time of pain and suffering for Tua, there is no better place for him to call home than Hawaii.

Growing up in Hawaii, Tua has learned values that will help him cope with such a devastating injury. Remembering the islands’ laid-back way of life will hopefully allow Tua to step back from the intense college football scene and bring him back to his roots where he can focus on his well-being and recovery.

Being from the islands, Tua has attracted a vast following of local supporters. The Hawaiian community is unlike any other, with unparalleled compassion, sympathy and hospitality. Our support system extends far past the islands, and one can only hope that Tua can feel Hawaii’s prayers and support all the way in Tuscaloosa.

Quinn Maretzki

Palolo

Filter media reports and make up one’s own mind

Today’s media is not the same fair, objective and unbiased media it once was. Today’s media knows information is power, power to disseminate information to the masses whether it be true or not.

Mainstream media comes from the major Democratic cities, governed by Democratic people with a Democratic agenda.

So, unless you view the political atmosphere from an objective viewpoint, you will be brainwashed into a left or Democratic point of view.

This is the problem. People don’t think or rationalize for themselves and end up following the crowd.

We as Americans need to demand that our media is without bias, presents fair and accurate reporting. Take the time to look at things from a neutral viewpoint and use your common sense to filter misinformation.

A good example would be the Russian Collusion Illusion that was shoved in our faces for almost three years; clearly misinformation. Now, we have a Ukraine narrative that is every bit as invalid.

David Peterson

Kapolei

Potholes, sand cleaning raise city-care questions

Is our city working for us?

Why can’t potholes stay repaired? A seatmate on a flight to Oakland told me he used to be a member of the pothole repair crew and said the objective is not to repair correctly but to give us the impression they are working for us. The more often we see them at work, the more we are supposed to think they are working for us.

Who said the beaches are cleaned? Three Cherrington 5500s were purchased to clean the beaches of Ala Moana, Waikiki and Hanauma Bay. The machines are designed to clean shallow waters, but are not allowed in due to the Clean Water Act. They also do not filter wet sand well. They are now used only for cleaning dry sand.

However, what I find are small coral rocks and garbage such as bottle caps, seaweed and twigs among what used to be dry, clean, soft sand. These machines are as big as medium-size bulldozers costing us taxpayers over $500,000. What a waste.

Is the city really working for us?

Carol Ching

Ala Moana

Students, learn well to face heady challenges

Calling all students being taught at home, in charter schools; innovation and natural resources facilities; public and private, secondary and higher ed institutions; participants in science fairs and invention conventions: Hawaii and the rest of the planet need your help.

Individually, then collaborating with other students and adults, please consider ways to keep our infrastructure passable when roads fall into the sea; design utilities above ground when water tables rise in basements of large structures; repurpose invasive seaweed and wood into biodegradable plastics and building materials; and build our capacity to produce food and prevent waste locally.

These are challenges that government and nonprofits are addressing. As the man-made forces affect Earth, please accelerate your efforts to manage them. You can do it!

Sam Kakazu

Kaneohe

