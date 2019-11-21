comscore Letters: Kahuku wind farm is too big; Sending aloha to Tagovailoa; Filter media reports | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letters: Kahuku wind farm is too big; Sending aloha to Tagovailoa; Filter media reports

This wind farm has been fought against for 10 years and is too big, too close; Tua Tagovailoa’s season-ending injury is not only heartbreaking to Alabama Crimson Tide fans, but also to all of us here at home; Today’s media is not the same fair, objective and unbiased media it once was. Read more

