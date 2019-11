Atlas Insurance Agency has promoted and hired the following individuals. Read more

Atlas Insurance Agency has promoted and hired the following individuals:

>> Izumi Kinney has been promoted to account executive in Atlas’ Commercial Consulting Unit. Her responsibilities include initiating, servicing and retaining commercial business clientele. Kinney has worked at Atlas since 2010 servicing large and small Japanese businesses as a property casualty producer for personal as well as commercial lines.

>> Elaine Gascon has been promoted to account executive in the AOAO Unit of Atlas. Her responsibilities will include initiating service as well as retaining AOAO clientele. Gascon became an employee of Atlas in 2015 and handled insurance programs for more than 75 condominium associations.

>> Brandon Keenan has been hired as Atlas’ AOAO Business Development manager. His responsibilities include assisting in retaining and growing existing accounts by presenting new services and solutions to clients as well as prospecting new clients in the AOAO industry. Keenan has 17 years’ experience in the insurance industry.