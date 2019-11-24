Maui Jim Maui Invitational Tournament tips off Monday
- By Rodney S. Yap Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 7:11 p.m.
Three days of action-packed college basketball comes to the Valley Isle via the 2019 Maui Jim Maui Invitational Tournament.
Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
LAHAINA >> Three days of action-packed college basketball comes to the Valley Isle via the 2019 Maui Jim Maui Invitational Tournament.
The 36th edition of the tournament takes place Monday at the Lahaina Civic Center on Maui and continues through Wednesday.
All 12 championship-round games of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, and streamed on ESPN3.
“It’s another great year for the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, with several teams expected to have big seasons ahead of them,” said tournament Chairman David Odom. “This field features a spread of young and experienced talent — both from the players and the coaches. We’re looking forward to seeing who will take home the Wayne Duke Championship Trophy.”
Monday’s matchups will feature Georgia squaring off against Dayton, and Virginia Tech taking on Michigan State in the top half of the bracket. In the bottom half of the bracket, Kansas will face Chaminade, and BYU will go head-to-head against UCLA.
Combined, the teams in the 2019 Maui Jim Maui Invitational field have won 196 NCAA tournament berths, including 44 Final Four appearances and 16 national championships.
Accompanied by tournament newcomer Georgia, the seven returning programs are here on Maui with a combined five tournament championships.