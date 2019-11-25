comscore Editorial: Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office needs an overhaul | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office needs an overhaul

  • Today
  • Updated 7:49 p.m.

Since the Honolulu prosecutor’s job became an elected position in 1981, voters have seen few strong challenges at the polls. Read more

Previous Story
Column: PGV, HELCO can develop hydrogen use

Scroll Up