Spirited Conversations: Sangria makes a splash

Holiday season has snuck up on us and the time to entertain is now! Sangria is one of those “oldie but goodie” concepts that comes in handy when having guests over to the house.

These drinks are so incredibly easy and look uber festive.

The fourth recipe is perfect for tomorrow’s Thanksgiving feast and is scaled for a punch bowl — to take the hassle out of serving individual cocktails all night long.

The other three recipes are for individual servings, but you can easily multiply the quantities to fill a punch bowl for a crowd.

Pop in to your neighborhood thrift store to find a deal on a beautiful vintage punch bowl to make your presentation complete.

Variations on sangrias are endless. This rendition is Asian inspired, using sake instead of wine. I use a juice extractor to fresh-press the honeydew juice, which lends a natural sweetness that complements the sake. Yuzu citrus provides balance.

Sake can be expensive, but I like to use Momokawa sake in cocktails, specifically the Silver Junmai Ginjo, as it is made in Portland, Ore., by a Japanese company, and it really over delivers for the price.

YUZU HONEYDEW SAKE SANGRIA

By Chandra Lucariello

2 ounces sake

1-1/2 ounces Bianco vermouth

1 ounce fresh honeydew melon juice

1 teaspoon yuzu citrus juice (sold bottled in Asian markets, or squeeze from fresh fruit)

1/2 ounce lemon juice

1/4 ounce simple syrup (1 part sugar dissolved in 1 part water)

>> Garnish: Thin honeydew melon slices floating in glass, edible flowers

Combine ingredients in mixing glass with ice. Strain into large wine glass.

EVERYTHING ROSÉ remains in vogue, as demonstrated by the wall of rosé offerings now available at your local grocery store. This category has not lost steam, which means serving a pretty pink sangria at your soiree is a safe bet.

Some styles of rosé are sweeter than others, so be sure to choose a nice dry one, so that the juices and the strawberry puree balance the flavors, instead of making them cloying.

When balanced properly, this cocktail is just light enough that it can be enjoyed all night without fear of palate fatigue.

STRAWBERRY ROSÉ SANGRIA

By Chandra Lucariello

2 ounces dry rosé

1 ounce vodka

1/4 ounce floral liqueur (like St-Germain Elderflower or Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto)

1/2 ounce high-quality strawberry puree (such as Boiron from Chef Zone)

1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice

1/4 ounce simple syrup (1 part sugar dissolved in 1 part water)

>> Garnish: Thin strawberry circles, thin lemon wheel with mint sprig in the middle

Combine ingredients in mixing glass with ice. Shake and pour into wine glass.

IF YOU are looking for a few bubbles in your life, this lilikoi variation will put a smile on your face. This drink is also a great way to serve inexpensive (but good quality) sparkling wine to your guests, so you don’t have to purchase cases of Champagne to keep them satisfied.

Lilikoi is a language that rarely goes unloved. Visitors and locals alike are not only familiar with it, but crave the flavor.

This would be a pleasant surprise in any holiday feast, as it is not your typical cocktail offering.

SPARKLING LILIKOI SANGRIA

By Chandra Lucariello

1 ounce orange liqueur, cognac-forward (like Grand Marnier Cuvee Louis-Alexandre or Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao)

1/2 ounce passion fruit puree (like Boiron from Chef Zone)

1/2 ounce lemon juice

1/2 ounce simple syrup (1 part sugar dissolved in 1 part water)

2 ounces dry sparkling wine

>> Garnish: Curl of citrus peel; thin citrus wheels, seasonal berries and mint leaf (optional)

Combine ingredients except wine in mixing glass with ice. Shake and strain over ice into large wine glass. Top with sparkling wine, stir to combine.

FOR TRADITIONALISTS who want more of a classic sangria to go with the holiday feast, this Nouveau Sangria is perfect for pairing with turkey.

Beaujolais Nouveau is the first wine of Beaujolais season, and its debut is celebrated in France on the third Thursday in November with fireworks, music and festivals. One of my favorite producers of Beaujolais is Domaine Dupeuble. The wine is young, fresh, funky and screams terroir.

In fact, when you try it, you might just forget the whole sangria idea and pour it right into your glass. That works, too … it’s a multitasking kind of wine.

This recipe makes 10 servings.

NOUVEAU SANGRIA

By Chandra Lucariello

1 bottle Beaujolais Nouveau

7-1/2 ounces VSOP cognac

5 ounces Christmas spice-forward amaro (like Averna or Luxardo Amaro Abano)

5-ounces high-quality strawberry puree (like Boiron from Chef Zone)

5 ounces lemon juice

2-1/2 ounces cinnamon syrup (see note)

>> Garnish: Floating cranberries, rosemary sprigs, star fruit (if available) and thin orange wheels

>> NOTE: To make cinnamon syrup, combine 2 cups sugar, 1 cup water and 2 cinnamon sticks in pot; bring to boil, then lower heat and simmer 3 minutes. Cool completely.

Combine ingredients in punch bowl with large block of ice (make your own block using a square plastic container, or purchase a block from Hawaiian Ice Co. for $4)

Chandra Lucariello is director of mixology for Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits of Hawaii. Ingredient note: The liquors and liqueurs used in these recipes are widely available from Oahu liquor stores and some supermarkets.