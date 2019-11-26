Kokua Line: Each county has a process for infirm people to renew state ID

Qu estion : A while back you wrote about how to renew a state ID for a disabled parent. Is the process the same on all the islands? Read more

Question: A while back you wrote about how to renew a state ID for a disabled parent. Is the process the same on all the islands?

Answer: Each county has a process to help incapacitated individuals renew a Hawaii state ID, although exact instructions might vary by county, according to the state Department of Transportation.

“In most cases, application to renew your Hawaii State Identification Card must be done in person at the DMV locations. However, if you are 80 years of age and older, have physical or intellectual disabilities for whom application in person presents a serious burden, or have a letter from a licensed primary care provider certifying that a severe disability causes you to be homebound, you may renew at a non-DMV location. Contact your respective county DMV office for information,” it states.

The process spelled out in the Oct. 9 Kokua Line column (808ne.ws/109kline) is for infirm state ID applicants renewing on Oahu.

The state DOT website has individual links to each of the counties’ information at hidot.hawaii.gov/hawaii stateid.

“Anyone applying for a REAL ID compliant Hawaii State Identification Card for the first time must present in-person documentary proof of legal name, date of birth, Social Security number, legal presence and Hawaii principal residence address,” according to the DOT.

Q: Who is responsible for the traffic signal at Nimitz Highway and Sand Island Access Road? It has been out of sync with the rest of the traffic signals on Nimitz Highway and is causing extra traffic for the morning commuters. I would like to contact them to get this traffic signal back in sync.

A: The city Department of Transportation Services oversees the traffic signals on Nimitz Highway, although the highway itself is under the state Department of Transportation’s jurisdiction. However, you don’t need to report this problem; the city has been working on it since last week.

The problem affects more than the intersection you mentioned. After receiving complaints about malfunctioning traffic lights along Nimitz Highway, DTS discovered that contractors working for Hawaiian Electric Co. had damaged the traffic signal line without realizing it.

“The damage was caused at River Street, which caused a malfunction to the traffic signals at the intersection of River Street and Nimitz Highway, all the way down to the intersection of Nimitz and Sand Island Access Road. There have been repairs throughout the week, as each traffic signal along the entire corridor” had to be manually configured, DTS spokesman Travis Ota said Friday. Repairs were ongoing Monday.

“The traffic signal at the intersection of Nimitz and Sand Island Access Road is being manually adjusted to improve traffic flow,” he said.

Q: Will they pick up the garbage on Thanksgiving?

A: Yes, on the usual Thursday routes. “Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, HPOWER and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open” on Thanksgiving Day, according to the city.

Mahalo

One night I went to the Dillingham Costco to fill gas. As I was having a hard time reversing in the stall, a worker named Ethan approached me and guided me and offered to fill the gas for me, seeing that I had a handicap sticker. His kindness really touched my heart. Also, a very belated thank you to the lady who paid for my sandwich at the Makiki Safeway. She was there with her teenage son. I did not know until the cashier said that the lady who left had already paid for me. When I went out to find her, she was gone. To Ethan and the lady, may the good you do come back to you. God bless you. — Grateful senior

