First Hawaiian Bank has announced the following promotions:

>> Jody Mukai­gawa to senior vice president and Kapiolani Banking Region manager. Mukaigawa has more than 25 years’ experience in banking, previously as senior vice president and team leader for the Kapiolani Banking Region.

>> Joanne Arizumi to senior vice president and retail banking process improvement manager. Arizumi has 36 years’ experience in financial services, previously as head of the bank’s Main Banking Region.

>> Lisa Tomihama to senior vice president and Main Branch Banking Region manager. Tomihama has 31 years’ experience in financial services, previously as a senior vice president and team leader in the Main Banking Region.

