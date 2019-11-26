comscore No. 4 Kansas imposes its size, will against Chaminade | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

No. 4 Kansas imposes its size, will against Chaminade

  • By Brian McInnis bmcinnis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:56 p.m.

Chaminade was rotated out of the Maui Invitational for the first time in 2017 having made a lasting impression with an upset of California, the Silverswords’ eighth all-time win in their signature tournament. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 25, 2019

Scroll Up