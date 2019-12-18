Off the News: Impeach drama includes Tulsi twist

Sometime in the midday today, Hawaii time, the vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump will come up on the House floor. Read more

Sometime in the midday today, Hawaii time, the vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump will come up on the House floor. Most observers believe the outcome is a foregone conclusion.

However, one interesting part of the Capitol Hill drama for Hawaii politics-watchers came with U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard announcing her resolution favoring Trump’s censure instead. The presidential candidate’s ultimate vote on impeachment probably won’t be certain until that happens, though. Better wait and see.

Savvy students save via online textbooks

Leeward Community College is leading the way in a University of Hawaii effort to provide students with online textbooks rather than the traditional sort, which can cost well over $100 for a single textbook. About 40% of courses offered at LCC last spring were flagged with a designation of “TXTO,” indicating no out-of-pocket costs for textbooks and supplemental course materials.

Since the cost-saving measure was launched four years ago, the count of participating courses has climbed. This fall, some 7,330 students are enrolled in TXTO courses at LCC. In high-cost-of-living Hawaii, more TXTO is needed in higher ed.