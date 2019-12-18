HPU women’s hoops ranked

The Hawaii Pacific University women’s basketball team moved up in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Division II poll and the Division II Sports Information Directors’ weekly poll on Tuesday. Read more

The Sharks (9-1), moved up six spots to No. 14 in the WBCA poll and jumped three spots to No. 10 in the D2SIDA poll.

It marks the third straight week HPU is ranked in both polls.

Fellow Pacific West Conference member Azusa Pacific (7-2) is 17th in the WBCA poll and is receiving votes in the D2SIDA poll.

HPU hosts Hope International for an exhibition game on Friday at St. Francis gym, with tipoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Chaminade women’s hoops wins on road

The Chaminade women’s basketball team won its second straight game on Tuesday, defeating Holy Names 69-55 in Oakland, Calif.

The Silverswords (2-6, 2-1 PacWest) were led by reigning PWC Player of the Week Destiny Castro’s 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Castro, the second-leading scorer in program history with 1,264 points, is now just three shy of Lilia Maio’s program record.

>>The Chaminade men’s team made it a Silverswords sweep with a 90-64 win over Holy Names 90-64 in the nightcap of a doubleheader.

Isaac Amaral-Artharee poured in a career-high 16 points, while Eliet Donley and Bill Awet recorded career highs of 15 points each for the Silverswords (4-4, 2-1).

The Chaminade men, along with the women, remain on the road to play Notre Dame de Namur on Thursday.