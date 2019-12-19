Off the News: Sweet recovery for Dave’s Ice Cream

The scoop on Dave’s Ice Cream Inc. is finally a helping of good news: Zippy’s Restaurants will be serving up the locally made frozen dessert at its 24 locations. Read more

That sweetens the future for the company, which was reeling from the loss of its deal to supply Meadow Gold Dairies-Hawaii with wholesale product. Meadow Gold’s parent company, Dean Foods, is going through bankruptcy and switched to a Utah supplier.

This dishes up some job security for Dave’s employees — and at the holidays, too.

Gala night at Washington Place

While the Honolulu City Lights celebration is underway for a full month, the state’s annual holiday event — featuring Washington Place tours and Christmas trees with Victorian-inspired decorations — is slated for a single evening.

Gov. David Ige and first lady Dawn Amano-Ige, with the Washington Place Foundation, will host “Christmas at Washington Place” Friday evening, with gates opening at 5 p.m. The already sold-out event owes its origins to Mary Dominis, widow of Captain John Dominis who built Washington Place. On Christmas Eve in 1858, she hosted a party for 100 Honolulu children and their parents, establishing the tradition.