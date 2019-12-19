Hawaii high school football players make commitments official

Early signing day has become THE signing day for prep football seniors across the country. Read more

It was no different in Hawaii as 12 of the top 15 players in the state according to the recruiting website 247Sports, and 20 players overall, signed national letters of intent Wednesday on the first day high school football seniors were allowed to do so.

Four-time defending Open Division state champion Saint Louis led the way with eight signees. Quarterback Jayden de Laura, who had committed to Washington State, signed with the Cougars after he received late offers in the process from Ohio State and USC.

“Once I come up there, I want to step foot on campus and I’m going to give it my all and do my best,” said de Laura, the ILH’s offensive most valuable player who has thrown for 3,452 yards and 29 touchdowns and added 341 rushing yards and eight rushing TDs with a game to play Saturday in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series in Las Vegas. “I’m going to bring something that Coug’ Nation hasn’t seen in a while. I think I have something special.”

The Cougars currently have three freshmen and a redshirt sophomore on their roster who have eligibility remaining at quarterback. De Laura was the only quarterback signed in the Cougars’ early signing class.

There were no real surprises other than Punahou defensive back Alaka’i Gilman, who had been committed to Washington State, announcing within the last week that he would sign with Stanford instead, which he did Wednesday.

The Pac-12 landed nine players from Hawaii. Oregon bulked up in the trenches with the addition of Farrington’s 6-foot-7, 390-pound offensive lineman Faaope Laloulu and Kapolei’s 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive lineman Maceal Afaese.

Laloulu played one season for the Govs after transferring from St. Francis and was sold on the Ducks after visiting the campus. Laloulu also had offers from schools including USC, Washington, UCLA and BYU.

“I liked it a lot. It’s like here, but quieter. I didn’t want to leave,” he said of Eugene, Ore.

Laloulu had time after signing early in the morning to make it to Saint Louis to see his good friend, Crusaders defensive tackle Stanley McKenzie, participate in Saint Louis’ ceremony. McKenzie, along with Mililani linebacker Muelu Iosefa, signed with Cal.

“I’m going to bring that aloha spirit, bring that energy, and just be a different flavor,” said McKenzie, who is 6-foot-2 and 270 pounds.

The top three rated players in Hawaii according to 247Sports are headed further east. Linebacker Jordan Botelho, the No. 114 overall prospect and sixth among inside linebackers, signed with Notre Dame while teammate Nick Herbig, ranked No. 187 overall, signed with Wisconsin.

Receiver Roman Wilson signed with Michigan.

“I’m ready to bring it out there,” said Wilson, who has 60 catches for 1,017 yards and 11 touchdowns with one game to play. “I’m at a loss for words right now.”

Hawaii kept four players home during the early signing period, including Kamehameha outside linebacker/defensive end hybrid Ezra Evaimalo, who was named the ILH defensive most valuable player this year, ahead of others including Botelho and Herbig.

Evaimalo participated at a ceremony at Kamehameha with punter Keola Downing, who will attempt to walk on at Boise State.

“A lot of my commitment had to do with playing in front of everyone who helped me along this journey,” said the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Evaimalo. “Playing in front of my family and my friends is going to be a really big thing and that’s one of the main reasons why I committed to UH.”

Evaimalo said he liked the UH coaches and the direction the program is heading in. The Rainbow Warriors advanced to the Mountain West Conference title game and will play in the Hawaii Bowl on Tuesday against BYU.

“I like that they’re turning around, but besides football, they’re super nice and welcoming,” he said. “They made it clear the love and aloha was here to stay.”

Warriors coach Abu Maafala, a Kamehameha alum who played for UH and Cal, sees a bright future for Evaimalo.

“As a former D-lineman myself, the No. 1 thing that pops off the screen with Ezra is the amount of power he can generate out of his stance,” Maafala said. “That’s something a lot of guys don’t recognize, but that to me is the No. 1 thing to play defensive line. You want to reset the line of scrimmage and be disruptive. He’s going to be a really nice piece for them in the near future.”

Players who have yet to make up their minds, including Punahou offensive lineman Solatoa Moea’i, Saint Louis linebacker Darrell Masaniai and Mililani linebacker Bam Amina, can sign until Friday or when the regular signing period opens on Feb. 5, 2020.

SIGNING DAY ROUNDUP

A list of players from Hawaii high schools who signed national letters of intent

Name School Ht. Wt. Pos. College

Maceal Afaese Kapolei 6-5 265 DL Oregon

Jordan Botelho Saint Louis 6-3 230 LB Notre Dame

Lawai’a Brown Saint Louis 5-11 195 LB Central Michigan

Jayden de Laura Saint Louis 6-0 180 QB Washington State

Ezra Evaimalo Kamehameha 6-1 225 LB/DE Hawaii

Alaka’i Gilman Punahou 5-11 180 DB Stanford

Kilohana Haasenritter Hilo 5-10 170 ATH Hawaii

Nick Herbig Saint Louis 6-2 215 LB Wisconsin

Muelu Iosefa Mililani 6-3 215 LB California

Shane Kady Mililani 6-3 210 DL Oregon State

Kaonohi Kaniho Kahuku 6-0 180 DB Boise State

Tuipulotu Lai Lahainaluna 6-2 250 DL BYU

Faaope Laloulu Farrington 6-7 390 OL Oregon

Kamo’i Latu Saint Louis 6-0 175 S Utah

Stanley McKenzie Saint Louis 6-2 270 DL California

Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala Campbell 5-10 170 WR/DB Hawaii

Alex Muti Konawaena 6-3 195 DE BYU

Micah Soliai-Howlett Kahuku 6-4 295 OL Hawaii

Matt Sykes Saint Louis 6-4 208 WR UCLA

Roman Wilson Saint Louis 6-0 180 WR Michigan

The Star-Advertiser’s Paul Honda and Kyle Sakamoto contributed to this report