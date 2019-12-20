Letters: Tulsi’s non-vote left us voiceless; Fix Red Hill fuel issue; Return power to people

Tulsi Gabbard’s lack of action Wednesday did not send a message about reconciliation, healing or ushering in a bright future; Honolulu does not need or want its water fouled by the Navy’s fuel from Red Hill; America, it is time to return power to the states. Read more

Gabbard’s non-vote left constituents voiceless

I am truly disappointed that Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard chose her own misguided agenda and essentially silenced her constituents in Wednesday’s historic vote. She was elected to represent Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District, yet her non-vote was a painful and disgusting reminder that well over 650,000 residents in our district have NO representation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Gabbard’s lack of action Wednesday did not send a message about reconciliation, healing or ushering in a bright future. It sent a message that she is no longer committed to the position she was elected. This is shameful and an embarrassment. I have no idea whom she represents, but it certainly is not the residents of Hawaii.

Jennifer Shibuya

Keaau, Hawaii

Remedy Red Hill fuel issue sooner, not later

Honolulu does not need or want its water fouled by the Navy’s fuel from Red Hill. The Navy should correct the situation sooner rather than later.

Thanks to Pete Shimazaki Doktor for his recent commentary regarding the Red Hill fuel tanks (“Military can’t delay on Red Hill fuel tanks,” Island Voices, Star-Advertiser, Dec. 15).

Mandy Bowers

Manoa

Artifical turf reminds us of imperative for trees

Thank you for the interesting and informative news story on the installation of artificial turf on median strips and roundabouts (“City installing artificial turf on median strips,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 11).

There is, however, not a single mention of trees by any city officials quoted in the article. This is indeed surprising, given the mayor’s commitment to planting a 100,000 trees by 2025, the requirements of the city’s Complete Streets Ordinance, the multiple benefits that shade trees bring a community, and the feasibility of planting and maintaining trees on medians strips where there are few if any conflicts with infrastructure.

Perhaps if our city were all concrete, asphalt and artificial turf, our maintenance costs would be low, but the human and environmental costs would be horrific. The artificial turf project requires a second phase, namely, the planting of appropriate, magnificent, life-giving and environmentally supportive shade trees.

Tom Dinell

President emeritus, Trees for Honolulu’s Future

Over 220 trees planted at Ala Moana park

We wanted to correct the record regarding Kevin O’Leary’s letter (“More Ala Moana parking would raze greenery,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 17) about the master plan for Ala Moana Regional Park and Magic Island.

The city has no plans to “extend the Magic Island parking lot over a football field’s length, makai, into the green space.” In fact, instead of cutting down trees, the Caldwell administration has planted more than 220 new trees within the 119-acre park. The Ala Moana Regional Park Master Plan tackles infrastructure that has long been ignored, and I think we can all agree the park is finally getting the attention it deserves.

Michele Nekota

Director, city Department of Parks and Recreation

’Tis the season to read about many good works

What a feel-good paper on Dec. 13! Writer Dan Nakaso reported on apartments for homeless seniors (“Homeless seniors check out city-backed apartments”). Allison Schaefers wrote about volunteers fixing streets to protect pedestrians (“Volunteers help patch up Waikiki walkways”). Stephen J. Downes treated us to an interview of hero Twinkle Borge’s dedication to helping the houseless (“Name in the News”).

It’s so encouraging, so uplifting to read about the good deeds done for those in need. ‘Tis the season!

William Metzger

Manoa

Male jogger apologized, but Trump never does

Recently at the Savannah Bridge Run in Georgia, a male jogger slapped the posterior of a female reporter in passing and a video on Twitter went out to 12 million, and 736,000 reacted. The slapper has apologized.

How can this be such a big deal, when compared with the 24 women who have claims of sexual abuse against Donald Trump, who never apologizes?

Jim Killett

Lahaina

Probation for killing is bad message on violence

What message does this send to people that one can kill someone and get probation (“Man gets 10 years’ probation in tenant’s death,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 14)? Being in jail for 398 days does not constitute a life sentence. This is poor judgment and sending the wrong message to people who do violent acts.

Does this mean that someone can kill and get off with probation? Not everyone will understand this logic. Life goes on for this person, but not the person whom he killed.

Randall Alcesto

Aiea

Cut bloated government, return power to people

Regardless of party affiliation, it is clear that our government in Washington is broken. There is nothing wrong with our form of government. Our problems are caused by those who work in it — a swollen bureaucracy created by entrenched career politicians whose primary goal is to remain in positions of power.

The needs of the nation no longer drive their passion. The people elected to lead, do so by creating confusion and chaos — smokescreens and fictional crises keep the people occupied while they hone their craft and line their pockets.

America, it is time to return power to the states. The federal government is simply too large and self-serving to tend to the needs of the people.

We can start by limiting the terms of elected officials, by shrinking the size and regulatory power of state and federal bureaucracies, empower local leaders to do what is best for our state, and hold them accountable.

Finally, we the people need to do our part: live honestly and responsibly, live aloha, and vote.

Neal Ikeda

Kaneohe

