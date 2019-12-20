comscore Letters: Tulsi’s non-vote left us voiceless; Fix Red Hill fuel issue; Return power to people | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letters: Tulsi’s non-vote left us voiceless; Fix Red Hill fuel issue; Return power to people

  Today
  • Updated 7:22 p.m.

Tulsi Gabbard’s lack of action Wednesday did not send a message about reconciliation, healing or ushering in a bright future; Honolulu does not need or want its water fouled by the Navy’s fuel from Red Hill; America, it is time to return power to the states. Read more

