‘Hoops Talk’ radio show returns on Jan. 2

The “Hoops Talk” show, a basketball season mainstay on local radio for a decade, will return to the airwaves on KIKI, 990-AM, beginning Jan. 2, the station announced.

Jeff Portnoy, a former color commentator on University of Hawaii basketball broadcasts, and Jackson Wheeler, an ex-UH assistant coach, will do a one-hour Thursday show beginning at 4 p.m.

They had previously been on KKEA, 1420-AM until this season.

“We’re excited to return after we were taken off the air by ESPN Honolulu and proud to be the first local sports show on Fox Sports 990 AM, complementing the lineup of mainland hosts and sports teams, the Lakers, Dodgers and Tennessee Titans,” Portnoy said.

In addition to UH men’s and women’s basketball topics and previews, the show will focus on other colleges and NBA news. “We expect to continue to have Hall of Fame-level coaches as guests,” Portnoy said.