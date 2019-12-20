comscore ‘Hoops Talk’ radio show returns on Jan. 2 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
‘Hoops Talk’ radio show returns on Jan. 2

The “Hoops Talk” show, a basketball season mainstay on local radio for a decade, will return to the airwaves on KIKI, 990-AM, beginning Jan. 2, the station announced. Read more

