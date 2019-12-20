comscore Ilima-Lei Macfarlane takes return to Hawaii in stride | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane takes return to Hawaii in stride

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.

Last year, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane came to Hawaii as a part-time fighter and full-time promoter. For Bellator’s second trip to the islands, Macfarlane can now be a full-time fighter and a part-time fan. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Dec. 19, 2019
Next Story
Television and radio - Dec. 20, 2019

Scroll Up