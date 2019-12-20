comscore OIA files to get out from under Department of Education | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
OIA files to get out from under Department of Education

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Oahu Interscholastic Association filed for incorporation Thursday, a first step toward groundbreaking autonomy aimed at resolving longstanding issues involving the Department of Education over who is responsible for management and oversight of public high school athletics in the state. Read more

