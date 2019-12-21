Joint venture launches smart-powered EV charging technology

A new kind of electric vehicle charger may offer more options for people who live in apartment buildings and condominiums. Read more

Evercharge Hawaii – a joint venture between Honolulu-based Pacific Current and EverCharge, a California-based provider of EV charging stations — offers a charger that uses energy more efficiently, it said, based on demand, capacity and driver behavior.

Two were recently installed at the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Hookupu Center, for the use of employees at nonprofit Kupu Hawaii using funds from a rebate program by Hawaii Energy and Ulupono Initiative.

“EverCharge’s proven technology employs ‘smart’ charging and efficient electrical load management to accomplish more with less, helping to meet an ever-growing demand for EV charging and bringing the benefits of driving electric within reach to more members of our community,” said Greg Gaug, senior vice president of investments and analytics for Ulupono Initiative in a statement.

Ulupono Initiative partnered with Pacific Current to invest in EverCharge Inc. earlier this year.

Justin Davidson, director of strategy and business development at Pacific Current, said his goal was to improve accessibility to EV charging in the isles, particularly condominiums, apartments and fleets, using the new technology.

“Electric vehicle adoption is critical to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Hawaii, but many people are understandably hesitant to buy an EV if they can’t charge their cars at home or at work, where it makes the most sense for their lives,” said Davidson in a news release. “High upfront EV costs are also an issue, but we see those costs rapidly coming down. That leaves accessibility of charging as the last major hurdle to overcome.”

The company says its chargers are priced competitively with a standard Level 2 EV charger.