comscore Hawaii rallies past UTEP in Diamond Head Classic opener | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii rallies past UTEP in Diamond Head Classic opener

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.

In a comeback that was more gritty than pretty, the Hawaii basketball team rallied for a 67-63 victory over Texas-El Paso in Sunday night’s opening round of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. Read more

