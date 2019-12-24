Wahine volleyball team finishes No. 15 in AVCA poll

The Hawaii women’s volleyball team was ranked No. 15 in the final American Volleyball Coaches Association Division I Top 25 poll on Monday. Read more

The Rainbow Wahine (26-4) were at No. 18 heading into the NCAA tournament, where they were the 12th seed. Hawaii, which hosted a subregional for the first time since 2013, defeated Northern Colorado and San Diego at the Stan Sheriff Center then lost to Nebraska in the third round in Madison, Wis.

Stanford (30-4) was the unanimous No. 1 after sweeping Wisconsin on Saturday for the NCAA championship. The Badgers (27-7) finished at No. 2 followed by Baylor (29-2), Minnesota (27-6) and Nebraska (28-5).

Hawaii was the only Big West team ranked in the final poll. UC Santa Barbara received 52 points, putting the Gauchos outside the Top 25 at 27th, and Cal Poly was at 32 with five points.

Reedy named AVCA honorable mention

Chaminade right-side hitter Rachel Reedy was named an American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II All-America honorable mention on Monday.

Reedy finished top 10 in the Pacific West Conference with 2.96 kills per set, while hitting at a percentage of .328 during the season, also top 10 in the conference. She earned All-Pacific West first team and AVCA All-West Region honors. Reedy racked up 314 kills this season, good for second on the team, while finishing third on the team with 51 total blocks

Reedy is just the second Chaminade player to earn AVCA All-American. Keani Passi also was an honorable mention in 2015.

Kremer nets PacWest honor for Chaminade

Chaminade’s Kevin Kremer was named the Pacific West Conference Freshman of the Week in men’s basketball on Monday.

Kremer, a redshirt freshman, had 11 points and 10 rebounds in helping the Silverswords (6-4, 4-1 PacWest) go 3-0 last week. He was 12 of 17 from the field, including 5-for-8 from 3-point range, and turned in his first double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds last Thursday at Notre Dame de Namur.