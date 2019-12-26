comscore Rain and wind wreak havoc across Oahu, knocking out power to thousands and causing a mudslide | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Rain and wind wreak havoc across Oahu, knocking out power to thousands and causing a mudslide

  • By William Cole and Mindy Pennybacker wcole@staradvertiser.com, mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:37 p.m.

Oahu received slate-gray skies, steady rain and wind gusts for Christmas that knocked out power to more than 18,000 people, downed trees, power lines and closed the Pali Highway — again — as the result of a mudslide. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu firefighters douse Waimanalo structure fire on Christmas Day

Scroll Up