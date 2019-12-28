comscore DOCARE officers to get new uniforms in 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

DOCARE officers to get new uniforms in 2020

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:10 p.m.

Instead of blue, Hawaii’s conservation officers will be wearing tan and green in 2020. Read more

Previous Story
Pali Highway scheduled for New Year’s Day closure for tree removal

Scroll Up