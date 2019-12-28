comscore Remains of 6 recovered from Kauai helicopter crash | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Remains of 6 recovered from Kauai helicopter crash

  • By Leila Fujimori and Rosemarie Bernardo lfujimori@staradvertiser.com rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The remains of six people have been recovered while one person is still missing following a tour helicopter crash Thursday afternoon in a remote area of Kokee on Kauai. Read more

Previous Story
Pali Highway scheduled for New Year’s Day closure for tree removal

Scroll Up